Loren P. Skinvik, 99, of Eau Claire, passed away at home on Saturday, August 7, 2021, surrounded by family while under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.
He was born in Rice Lake, WI, on February 13, 1922, the son of Peter and Ida (Weisner) Skinvik. On October 4, 1940, he enlisted in the U.S Army as part of the greatest generation. He served in the South Pacific during World War II and was honorably discharged in December of 1946. Upon returning to Eau Claire, he held various jobs including construction and over the road trucking. He was a proud Teamster Union member.
On March 17, 1950, Loren married the love of his life, Zona Gale Steahr. Together they raised five children. The couple purchased Tex’s Bar on Bellinger Street from Tex (Zona Gale’s father). Upon retiring and selling the bar, they enjoyed traveling. Loren was a huge fan of all Wisconsin sports.
He is survived by his children, Sandi Johnson of Eau Claire, Jon (Joyce) Sunde of Mansfield, TX, Shelley (Pat) Vinopal of Las Vegas, NV, Wendy (Marv) Smith of Las Vegas, NV, and Tammy (Jim Poehls) Douglas of Eau Claire. He is further survived by seven grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. Tyrel “Ty” had a special bond with his granddad. They spent numerous time together and went on many adventures the past four years.
Loren was preceded in death by his wife, Zona Gale; parents; two sisters; and son-in-law, Dennis Johnson.
Loren did many things in his lifetime, but what he was most proud of was raising his family.
A private celebration of life was held at the VFW Post #305 in Eau Claire. The family would like to say a special thank you to Linda with Mayo Hospice who took great care of Loren and even brought him homemade Jam.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona served the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Loren Skinvik as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.