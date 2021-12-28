Loretta M. Logslett, 89, of Colfax, died Thursday, December 23, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Loretta was born on October 29, 1932, in Chippewa Falls, WI, to Mathew and Rose (Bennesch) Tuschl. She married Julian Logslett on August 30, 1955, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley. They enjoyed 55 years together. Loretta was employed at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center as a nutrition cook since 1977 until her passing. She was a devoted member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and the American Legion Auxiliary of Russell-Toycen Post 131 of Colfax. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Mound, and would bring communion and pray the rosary with residents at Colfax Health & Rehab. Loretta enjoyed gardening and was an avid baker.
Loretta is survived by her children, Dale (Tina) Logslett, Mary (Rolland) Mittelstadt, Don (Jenny) Logslett and Dean (Kim) Logslett; son-in-law, Roger Stabenow; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Loretta is further survived by brother-in-law, Stanley Broberg; sister-in-law, Marion Trent; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Julian, of 55 years; daughter, Marlene Stabenow; siblings, Rose, Theresa, John, Clarence, Herman, Eddy, Lena and their spouses; four grandchildren, Kimberly, Rebecca, Tyler and Todd; as well as many other relatives.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Sampson Funeral Home in Colfax, from 4:00-8:00 p.m., with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Cooks Valley, with Father Victor Feltes officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Colfax.