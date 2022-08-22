Her Sunrise was on November 22, 1940
Her Sunset was on August 17, 2022
Lori will be dearly missed by Ralph, her loving husband of 45 years, her daughter Barbara (Dale) Hart, 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and other family and friends.
Lori’s passions included, cooking, creating beautiful quilts, traveling the USA in their motor home, and wintering in Phoenix, Arizona.
Memorials can be directed to Saving Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, Peace Lutheran of Pigeon Falls, or Pigeon Falls Upper Campus Cemetery Association.
At Lori’s request there will be no funeral. Instead, there will be a Celebration of Life for the immediate family at a later date.
2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
Our thanks to the Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona for assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
