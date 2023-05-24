Berg photo.jpg

Lori A. Berg, 51, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2023, at her home in Baldwin, surrounded by her children, mother and brothers after a two-year hard fought battle with cancer.

Lori was born on August 31, 1971, to Kenneth and Linda (Goettl) Berg. She was the youngest and only girl of the family. She grew up in Eagleton and graduated from McDonell High School in 1989.

