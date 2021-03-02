Lori Lunderville, 44, passed away on February 24, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born September 3, 1976 to Cherie Mayfield and Michael Jurjens in Eau Claire County.
Lori enjoyed spending time outdoors when the weather was nice, especially with her children. She enjoyed outdoor activities consisting of golfing, fishing, camping, and taking bike rides, as well as spending time with her children while going for walks. Along with her admiration for her children, she adored her three dogs just as much. When the weather was not nice, she enjoyed taking long drives sightseeing nature and just getting away. Her favorite things included flowers, plants, and she LOVED Christmas more than anyone we knew.
Lori was a loving and compassionate mother and individual who cared for everyone more than herself. She was a great mother and daughter that loved unconditionally.
Lori is survived by her three children: Kylee, Dylan, and Blake. Her mother, Cherie Mayfield (Robert), father, Michael Jurjens (Julie), brother, Jason Jurjens, ex-husband, Archie Lunderville, partner, Keith Yarrington, and grandmother, Agnes Haddeman.
The funeral and services with be held at Smith Funeral Chapel on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Visitation will be from 11:00-12:00pm with a service to follow at 12:00pm. Friends and family are welcome to leave online condolences at smithfuneralec.com.