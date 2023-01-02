Lori Jean Myers passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the age of 57. Lori was born September 3, 1965 to Ralph Sylla and Violet (Asselin) Schlegel in Chippewa Falls, WI as the youngest of 5 siblings.
Lori graduated from Janesville Craig High School in 1983 and went on to graduate from the UW Madison in 1988 with a BSN.
On September 16, 1989 she married Robert “Bob” Myers in Janesville, WI. Lori and her husband resided in Eau Claire, WI.
Lori got to do what she loved as a kindhearted nurse for 34 years.
Lori loved spending her time basking in the sun whether it be at home in her pool or to tropical destinations on vacation. She also loved reading books as well as watching movies and shows curled up on the couch with her dogs. During football season Lori loved to cheer for the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers.
Lori was preceded in death by her father Ralph Sylla. Lori is survived by her spouse, Bob; children, Morgan Barone, Mackenzie Myers, Bradley Myers; mother, Violet Schlegel; siblings, David (Cheri) Sylla, Debra (Mark) Rinehardt, Cathy (Dennis) Nelson and Mary (Matt) Quass; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Lori will be remembered never looking anything less than beautiful. She also will be remembered as someone who enjoyed life giving an endless amount of love and kindness for her family and many friends.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 12:30PM with Pastor Cheryl A. Miskimen officiating, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services-WEST CHAPEL, 1405 N Clairemont Ave. Eau Claire, WI 54703. Visitation is from 10:30AM until time of service. Luncheon will take place following the service at the Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Rd. Eau Claire, WI 54703. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.
