Lori Jean Myers passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the age of 57. Lori was born September 3, 1965 to Ralph Sylla and Violet (Asselin) Schlegel in Chippewa Falls, WI as the youngest of 5 siblings.

Lori graduated from Janesville Craig High School in 1983 and went on to graduate from the UW Madison in 1988 with a BSN.

