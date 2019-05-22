Dr. Lori Tschernach, 63, of Eau Claire passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire, WI under the care of Heartland Hospice.
Lori graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1973. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1986. In 1988, she graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Madison with her Master’s Degree in Audiology. She obtained her AudD (Doctoral Degree in Audiology) from Phoenix University in 2006.
Lori was passionate about serving her patients in her over 30 years as an Audiologist, most of which she spent working at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. She also loved instructing Jazzercise and music in general. She spent time caring for others through her participation in Tri-T. Gardening was her favorite outdoor pastime when she wasn’t walking her beloved dachshunds. She had a magnetic presence, always making friends and enjoying life. Her spirit and vitality will always be remembered.
Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Patricia Leach. She is survived by her sisters, Kristine and Nicki; her children, Dylan (Mandy) and Austin (Jen); and her grandchildren, Zeb, Autumn, Ava and Jonah.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Fillmore Ave. in Eau Claire, with Pastor Tim Heupel officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave. in Eau Claire. DUE TO CONSTRUCTION, ACCESS TO THE FUNERAL BY WAY OF GRAND AVE IS CLOSED. PLEASE USE 2ND AVE ENTRANCE. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake, WI.
