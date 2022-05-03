Lori Regina Wolfe, 57 of Altoona, formerly of Potosi passed away on Wednesday April 27, 2022, of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (aggressive leukemia). A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday May 3, 2022, at St. Andrew-Thomas Cemetery in Tennyson. Memorials may be sent to the family of Lori Wolfe, in care of the Martin-Schwartz Funeral Home, 1234 S. Madison St., P.O. Box 30, Lancaster, WI 53813
Lori was born on July 5, 1965, the youngest of 8 children of Paul and Donna (Speaker) Wolfe.
Lori was always a happy, energetic person, with a gift to gab, who made friends easily. She loved making crafts, singing karaoke with her friends, playing bingo and jeopardy. She worked at Inclusa CDC in Eau Claire until her retirement. Her past years were spent at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Lori is survived by four sisters; Kristine (Ron) Zenz, Bagley; Aleise (Cyril) Oyen, Potosi; Ann (Thom) Peters, LaFarge; and Jill (Craig) Moldenhauer, Green Lake; two brothers; Paul (Jeannie) Wolfe, Potosi and Mark (Wendy) Wolfe, Paola, Kansas; a sister-in-law; Bonnie (Dennis) Dressler, Potosi. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Mike Wolfe.
The family would like to thank, Katie, Sara and Frank from Oakwood, Emily and Melissa from Inclusa and Jenna from palliative care and all the residents from Oakwood who came to visit with Lori in her final hours, as well as everyone else involved in Lori’s life and for all the care and love they provided her. Your reward shall be great.
A bright light has been extinguished, but Lori will live on in our hearts forever.
