Loris Anderson

Loris A. Anderson, age 92, of Eau Claire, died on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Loris was born August 12, 1928 to the late Frank and Laura (Bauch) Fenske in Augusta, Wisconsin. The family moved to Eau Claire in 1936 were she attended school; graduating from Eau Claire High School in 1946.
She met the love of her life, Delain Anderson, and on August 23, 1947 they were married at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. They had 50 wonderful years together before Delain preceded her in death on May 9, 1998. Together they enjoyed 13 years of retirement, spending the winters in Arizona.
Loris was a stay at home Mom enjoying the caring of their three daughters, Sharon, Janice and Roxanne. She was an active, long-time member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, worked the election polls, and loved to bake cookies for the grandchildren. After Delain’s death, she worked at Shopko for 10 years. Loris was a sports enthusiast. She cheered on the Badgers, Packers, Brewers, Bucks and also enjoyed golf and Nascar. She enjoyed visits from her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and the winter vacations spent with family in Arizona. She will be remembered for her love, generosity, and her strong Christian faith.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Dale) Anderson of Eleva, Janice (Michael) Murphy of Gilbert, AZ, and Roxanne (Woodie) Cooke of Maricopa, AZ; grandchildren, Eric (Jennifer) Anderson, Michelle (Jeff) Freezy, Chad Anderson (Barb Krueger), Kelly Shea (Michael George), Kurtis (Molly) Shea, Michael (Maria) Murphy Jr., Meghan (Tony) Navar, Angie (Chris) Rodriguez, Shaun (Erin) Swansen, Jason Cooke, and Amanda Cooke; 19 great grandchildren; 7 great, great grandchildren; sister, Arlene Burling of Bossier City, LA; sister-in-law, Arlene Fenske of Eau Claire; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Loris was preceded in death by her husband, Delain; parents; and brother, Lawrence; sister-in-law, Cleon Reed; and brother-in-law, Charles Burling.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with Reverend Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at church. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Evergreen Funeral Home is serving the family. Masks are strongly requested to be worn (especially if not vaccinated) and social distancing followed.
Loris’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of Grace Prairie Pointe for their wonderful care and making it feel like home.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given to the church in memory of Loris. To send a condolence to the family, visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.