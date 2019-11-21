Lorraine A. Falkner, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Chamomile Assisted Living in Madison. She was born on June 1, 1929 in the Town of Canton in Buffalo County, WI, the daughter of Joseph and Emma (Fedie) Falkner. Lorraine was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Parochial School in Durand, WI. She later joined St Raphael Cathedral Parish in Madison, WI. Lorraine was employed as a home caregiver, housekeeper and seamstress and spent her free time volunteering for the church.
Lorraine is survived by her siblings, Glenn Falkner, Eugene Falkner, Sylvan Falkner, Arlene Pichler, and Jeanette Ebbinga; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Emma Falkner; and siblings, Dennis Falkner, Joseph (Edward) Falkner, Paul Falkner, Margaret Sam, Raymond Falkner, Sister Dorothy Falkner FSPA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Friday, November 22, 2019 at ST PATRICKS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 404 E. Main St, Madison, with Msgr. Kevin Holmes presiding. A visitation will take place at the church from 9am until the time of service. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.