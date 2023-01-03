Lorraine M. Marsolek of Independence, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at home on December 30, 2022, at age 86. She spent her last days surrounded by the love of her family and friends, and the magic of the Christmas holiday.

Lorraine was born on October 1, 1936, on a small farm in North Creek, Wisconsin to Jacob and Elizabeth (Mish) Waletzko. She married the love of her life, Ronald Marsolek, on June 23, 1972, in Arcadia, Wisconsin. They had two children – daughter, Sheila (Hoff) and son, Kevin.

To plant a tree in memory of Lorraine Marsolek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you