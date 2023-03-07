Lorraine Mastin pic.jpg

Lorraine Mastin, age 84 passed away at the Marshfield Medical Center Sunday, February 12, 2023.

She was born March 24th 1938, 5th of 6 children to Helen L. (Carlson) and Alvin T. Johnson in Pocohontas, Iowa. Lorraine graduated from Warburg College, Waverly Iowa, with a music education degree in 1960. While at Wartburg she met and married her husband of 63 years, Ron Mastin. Lorraine taught in lowa before the couple moved to Eau Claire, and was an elementary music teacher in Augusta Wisconsin for many years. She was a woman whose kindness and sweet personality was loved by all.

