Lorraine Mastin, age 84 passed away at the Marshfield Medical Center Sunday, February 12, 2023.
She was born March 24th 1938, 5th of 6 children to Helen L. (Carlson) and Alvin T. Johnson in Pocohontas, Iowa. Lorraine graduated from Warburg College, Waverly Iowa, with a music education degree in 1960. While at Wartburg she met and married her husband of 63 years, Ron Mastin. Lorraine taught in lowa before the couple moved to Eau Claire, and was an elementary music teacher in Augusta Wisconsin for many years. She was a woman whose kindness and sweet personality was loved by all.
Lorraine was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church for 60 years and a member of the St. John's Senior Choir. Watching her sing and hearing her glorious voice was inspirational and she was always at her happiest praising God with her voice. She was a devoted mother to her three children. For many years, countless North High School Northernaire members simply called her "mom”. She was a kind- and warm-hearted person with an infectious laugh and smile. She told her children and grandchildren she loved them every time they talked. Even in her final, difficult days she was smiling, telling us she loved us and filling our hearts with love. She leaves a legacy of devotion to her family and will be profoundly missed.
Lorraine is survived by her husband, Ron; daughter, Melanie Nikolai (Dennis) of Stratford Wisconsin; sons: Brian (Tammy) of Viroqua, Wisconsin and Randy (Damian) of La Crosse Wisconsin; grandchildren: Sharon Nikolai, Julia Papini, Isaac Nikolai, Sierra Mastin, Cameron Mastin, Collin Mastin and Brianna Ayrac; sisters: Norma Maigaard and Mavis Graven and brother Charles Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Alvin Johnson, sisters: Faye Johnson and Delores James and a stillborn son for whom she grieved her entire life.
A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Saturday March 11, 2023 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire with Pastor Christine Emerson officiating. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. until time of service. A reception will immediately follow. Burial will be at the Prairie View Cemetery, Chippewa Falls at a later date.