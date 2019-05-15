Lorraine Milward

Lorraine B. Milward, 99, of Eau Claire passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Care Partners.
Lorraine was born to Joseph and Olga (Thompson) Sippel on June 4, 1919 in Eau Claire. She was united in marriage to Wesley Milward on June 4, 1941 in Stillwater, MN. Lorraine loved the Lord and had total faith and trust in Him. She taught choirs for her church and was a beautiful soloist. Lorraine sang for weddings and funerals and also at the band shell at Owen Park. She worked as a nurse and was a director of nursing at the Eau Claire County Hospital. She was the ultimate mother, nurturing, loving and fiercely protective. Above all, she passed on her love for Christ to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Lorraine will be greatly missed but is enjoying her new life in Heaven.
Lorraine is survived by her sons, Michael (Roxie) of Elk Mound and Steven (Lynne) of Jim Falls; daughter Corey Moneyhan of Eau Claire; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, parents, parents-in-law, siblings, relatives and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at Salem Baptist Church on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 with Pastor Rob Faircloth officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at church. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.