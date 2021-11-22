Lorraine M. Norrish, 98, of Eau Claire died on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Orchard Hills Assisted Living. She was born on May 29, 1923, the daughter of John R. and Stella E. (Bye) Wick.
She graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School on May 29, 1941.
Lorraine was employed at the Wisconsin Telephone Co. in 1941 for one year. She later worked at Ruby’s Carpet and Draperies and Ferings Drapery Shop.
Lorraine married Earl W. Norrish on May 29, 1946, by Pastor Agner Tanner at First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
She loved music from her childhood on up into her adult years. She sang in high school choir for four years and in church choir for over 60 years.
Lorraine was a member of WELCA-Mercy Circle, was a Cub Scout den mother, a Brownie leader, a field trip mom-driver for her four children at Lowes Creek School.
Lorraine is survived by two sons, William “Bill” (Kayoko) of Eau Claire, and Richard (Tammie) of Roseville, MN; a daughter, Kathleen (Patrick) Kurtz of Chippewa Falls; six grandchildren, Michael (Heidi) Norrish; Christina (Christopher) Martens; Brian (Holly) Brunner; Ki, Mia, and Chae Norrish; six great grandchildren, Alexis and Haylee Norrish; Tegan and Kiana Brunner; Lucas and Logan Martens; three step grandchildren, Todd Kurtz and Kari (Todd) Court, Jenneba Swaray; six step great grandchildren, Emily (Trey) Sleik, Zachary and Riley Court, Jonah Swaray, Megan Rivera-Mena, Dezirae Kurtz; step great great grandson, Malakai Sleik; a sister, Joanne (Roger) Flaten and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Earl in 1997; son, Robert in 1978; her parents; and a brother, R. James Wick and multiple in laws.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main St., Eau Claire, WI with Pastor Randy Skow-Anderson of Christ Lutheran Church, Menomonie, WI officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire, WI.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family.