Lorraine B. Potter, 93, of Eau Claire, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
She was born in Osseo on May 24, 1928. She was the daughter of Louis & Betsey (Kattestad) Christianson. Lorraine married Vernon Potter in Osseo in 1947. He preceded her in death in 1973.
Lorraine was a feisty, fun loving lady with a great sense of humor. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Eagles Club. Lorraine enjoyed dancing, bowling, and going to the casino. She also enjoyed buying her grandson, Kyle tubs of Legos when he was young.
Survivors include her daughters Vicky Webber of Eau Claire, WI and Lori (Lou) Mayne of Bangor, WI; sister June Holstein of FL; and a sister-in-law Lorraine Christianson of Eau Claire, WI. She is further survived by six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Lorraine was also preceded in death by a daughter, Susan, in 1974 and a son, Gerald Potter, in 2014.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona with Pastor Jerry Morris of Lake Street United Methodist Church officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at the Funeral Chapel. Interment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire at a later date.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsocieyt-wi.com.