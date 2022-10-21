Lorraine Ethel Schaefer, 95, died Wednesday, October 19, at Grace Lutheran Communities-River Pines in Altoona, Wisconsin, with the support of Moments Hospice. Lorraine was born in Eau Claire on April 6, 1927, the daughter of Lawrence and Edith (Swenson) Fleming. Lorraine married William (Bill) C. Schaefer Jr. at Northfield Lutheran Church, Wisconsin, on July 19, 1950. Lorraine met Bill before he left to serve in WWII.
Lorraine attended Tindahl, Northfield, Eau Claire, and Whitehall schools. She graduated from Eau Claire State Teachers College and earned a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was a dedicated teacher with over 30 years of service. She began teaching in one room rural schools and retired from Longfellow School in Eau Claire. As a girl, she briefly attended Longfellow and spoke fondly of the library that fed her love of reading. Over the years, Lorraine was a part of Bill’s construction and realty business providing support in bookkeeping and design.
Lorraine and Bill began their life together in Milwaukee after the war where he went to school. Their two sons were born during the years they lived on the Fall Creek Farm. Two girls were added to their family after their move to Eau Claire. They worked hard and retreated to their family cabin in Birchwood, Wisconsin where the family enjoyed all of the seasons. They continued gardening, often harvesting from two or three plots. Family road trips were spur of the moment events during the last days of summer ... a car full of kids and grandparents headed out to the national parks. They were also lifelong members of Trinity Lutheran Church.
After Bill passed in 1992, Lorraine pursued her interest in art ... color, light, shape, form ... and began painting. Often, she would look skyward and remark on color, clouds, and light. Lorraine found joy in painting, playing piano, daily walks, traveling, reading, growing geraniums and being with family.
Lorraine is survived by her son, Darryl (Debbie) Schaefer of Altoona; daughters, Karen Schaefer (Darby Walbon) of Leesburg, FL, Brenda (Tom) Joswiak of Eau Claire and now Portage, WI; daughter-in-law, Desiree Schaefer of Allentown, PA; six grandchildren, Eric, Scott, Adrian, Ashley, Mark and Luke; 5 great-grandchildren, Emerson, Declan, Jordyn, Claire and Bryce; many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Lorraine in death were her parents, Edith and Lawrence Fleming; husband, Bill Schaefer; brothers, Rodney and Nordahl Fleming; and son, Douglas Schaefer.
The family especially thanks Moments Hospice, Grace Lutheran Communities-River Pines and The Classic on Hillcrest Greens for the home, care and comfort that they provided Lorraine.
Funeral service for Lorraine will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire, WI 54701, with Pastor Tom Westcott officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in the Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington immediately following the service.