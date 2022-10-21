Lorraine Ethel Schaefer, 95, died Wednesday, October 19, at Grace Lutheran Communities-River Pines in Altoona, Wisconsin, with the support of Moments Hospice. Lorraine was born in Eau Claire on April 6, 1927, the daughter of Lawrence and Edith (Swenson) Fleming. Lorraine married William (Bill) C. Schaefer Jr. at Northfield Lutheran Church, Wisconsin, on July 19, 1950. Lorraine met Bill before he left to serve in WWII.

Lorraine attended Tindahl, Northfield, Eau Claire, and Whitehall schools. She graduated from Eau Claire State Teachers College and earned a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was a dedicated teacher with over 30 years of service. She began teaching in one room rural schools and retired from Longfellow School in Eau Claire. As a girl, she briefly attended Longfellow and spoke fondly of the library that fed her love of reading. Over the years, Lorraine was a part of Bill’s construction and realty business providing support in bookkeeping and design.

