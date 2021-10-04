Lorraine L Sievwright, age 91 of Durand, died Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Homeplace in Durand with her family by her side.
Lorraine was born on July 8, 1930 in Arkansaw. She was the daughter of William and Vera (Metcalf) Luther. Lorraine grew up in Arkansaw and graduated from Arkansaw High School in 1947. Lorraine worked various jobs over the years including several years at Presto Industries. She purchased a bar, The South Shore Bar, in Port Wing. Lorraine owned and operated the bar for many years. In retirement, Lorraine and her husband, Norman traveled the country in their RV, including trips to Texas, Florida, California and Alaska. Lorraine and her daughter, Sandi, took several special trips to Ireland, Canada, Hawaii and Europe over the years.
Lorraine enjoyed playing cards, needlework, sudoku, dancing and cribbage.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Sandi Olson of Kingman, AZ; stepchildren, Sharilyn (Bob) Bilderback, Dennis (Donna) Sievwright, Dana Hince, David Sievwright, Kay (Jerome) Bauer, Gail (Jim) Williams, Lisa (Greg) Underhill, Lauren (Ron) Hutter; many grandchildren, two brothers, Ed (Judy) Luther of Cream and Luke Luther of Elmwood; special goddaughter, Debbie (Ron) McMahon of Durand; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman Sievwright; two sisters, Isabelle Benson and Eileen Kitchner; and three brothers, Lyle, Jim and Bert Luther.
Funeral Services will be 11:00AM Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Durand United Methodist Church in Durand. Rev. Grace Baldridge will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00AM until time of services at the church on Monday.
Memorials are preferred in Lorraine’s name to the Durand United Methodist Church.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.