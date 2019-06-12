Lorraine Spaeth

On Saturday, June 8,2019 as the baby birds were waking from their sleep, Lorraine J. Spaeth of Cadott, WI, went to be with the Lord.
Lorraine was born on December 19, 1939 to parents Nile and Laura Shilts, Lorraine was a hardworking mother of four, grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 21. She loved her family fervently. That is what she was most proud of – her family. But her fame and notoriety came from her pumpkin bars, her steadfast opinions, her devotion to a good dollar store, her humorous storytelling, her promptness when going absolutely anywhere, and her rough-but-tender hands that knew how to perfectly fit into anyone else’s.
Lorraine was so much to so many. She fully dedicated her whole self to every path life took her down – never failing to bring flocks of friends out with her on the other side. She was cherished for her skills in the kitchen as a wedding caterer, a waitress and one of the best cooks this side of the equator. She was an appreciated neighbor, an adored sibling and a connoisseur of baked goods and tasty cheeses. You couldn’t walk down the street with Lorraine and not be stopped by a passerby whose life she’d impacted.
Lorraine married Donald Spaeth on February 7th, 1956 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edson, they later divorced. The family she created will carry on her legacy proudly. Her four daughters – all hardworking, warmhearted, animal-loving, sauerkraut-eating, brown-eyed treasures – will carry her heart in their hearts. Her 11 grandchildren – all grateful for her off-colored humor, cheek kisses, blunt honesty, sage advice and the endless loaves of flawless banana bread that didn’t even need butter – will carry her heart in their hearts. Her 21 great grandchildren – who remember dollar bills in their birthday cards, her attendance at their recitals and ball games, and the way she pursed her lips and disregarded a parent’s “no more candy” request by giving them candy anyway – will carry her heart in their hearts.
From Lorraine, we can all learn the importance of authentic inclusion, blessed family, hard work, hot food, beautiful flowers and strong faith.
While she will be unequivocally missed here on earth, the crowd greeting her at Heaven’s front gates include: Parents, Husband, Siblings: Bernice (Hubert) Fitzsimmons, Milton (Val) Shilts, Kenny (Joan) Shilts and also by many Sisters and Brothers in law.
Her family that will miss her dearly include: Daughters Dar (Gary) Machler, Deb (Jerry) Fink, Diane Fossen, and Dawn (Pete) Roth; Grandchildren: Brandon (Sherri) Machler, Nicki (Nate) Brunner, Julie (Lance) Nordin, Greg Siverling, Eric (Chelsey) Siverling, Annie (Sonny) Kester, Holly Siverling, Ryan (Kristi) Fossen, Rhea (Andy) Mathiowetz, Chelsey (Derek) Lindenberg and Samantha (Kellen) O’Connell and 21 Great Grandchildren. Also survived by Sisters in law: Bernie Licht and Mary Ann Spaeth and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott, WI. with Father William Felix Officiating. Interment will be in the Brooklawn Cemetery following the Funeral Mass.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00PM on Friday, June 14th, 2019 with a 7:00PM Vigil Prayer Service at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, WI.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com