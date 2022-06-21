Lorraine L. Springer, age 94, of Barron, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake.
Lorraine was born on December 26, 1927, the daughter of Wasil and Tillie Cigan at the home farm near Gillman, Wisconsin in the Town of Ruby.
She attended school in the Town of Ruby and later attended High School in Stanley, graduating in 1945. Lorraine attended Stout University in Menomonie and it was there that she met Glen Springer through a mutual friend of theirs, Emery Nelson. That was the beginning of a relationship that ended up in a beautiful marriage that lasted 63 wonderful years.
Lorraine worked at the Wisconsin Department of Revenue of taxation for four years in Eau Claire prior to marrying Glen on August 26, 1950 at St. John Orthodox Church in Huron, Wisconsin.
The couple settled in Barron where Glen began practicing optometry. She worked with Glen in the office in various positions, wherever she was needed.
Lorraine was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Barron for 64 years and was active in the First Lutheran Circle and Ladies Aid. Many hours were spent quilting to help needy families here and abroad. Lorraine also substituted as a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed making special quilts for each child and grandchild. She loved baking and especially liked sharing her baked goods with family and friends. She was a volunteer for the Barron Hospital for 52 years and also belonged to the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion.
When her boys were young, Lorraine enjoyed golfing in the Ladies Golf League at the Barron Golf Course.
Mom was a wonderful caring Mother of her three boys; Bob, Jim and Dean, and gave unconditional love to all of them.
Lorraine is survived by her sons, Bob Springer of Birchwood, Jim (Claudia) Springer of Birchwood and Dean (Lori) Springer of Barron; 8 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. As well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
A funeral service for Lorraine Springer will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Barron with Rev. Ron Mathews officiating. Visitation will be held at the church starting at 9:00 until the time of service on Tuesday morning. Burial will be at Wayside Cemetery in Barron.