Lorraine Stanek

Lorraine F. Stanek, 90, of Augusta, died Thursday April 18, 2019, at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Lorraine Frances Stanek was born in Stanley, on March 30, 1929, the daughter of Philip and Elizabeth (Samplawski) Janisewski. She was raised in Stanley where she attended school, was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and married George Stanek on April 17, 1947. The couple farmed just north of Augusta most of their married life until their retirement. In May of 2015 they moved to the Fairchild Senior Apartments and for the past 2 years had been residents at the nursing home.
Lorraine will be remembered as a very hard working woman; working along side her husband with the farm chores, tending to her large gardens and providing for her children. She made it known to her family how very happy they made her and that her life wouldn’t have been the same without them.
Lorraine was blessed to have had 6 children of her own. She was very thankful for her family, who she took such good care of and cherished all the special times and holidays they shared together.
Lorraine was a wonderful baker and cook and truly believed in living off the land, as she also raised chickens and canned much of their food. Lorraine enjoyed sewing, making quilts for her children and grandchildren and crib quilts for the great grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered as a mom and grandmother who was always there with delicious treats and in the crowd at their sporting and school events.
Lorraine gave to others by sharing her home with several Foster children over the years, helped her husband as a fire warden, and was an active supporter of the Trouble Waters and Rodell Busy Bees 4-H Clubs.
All throughout her life her faith was extremely important and a constant comfort to her. She had been a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and more recently at St. Raymond’s Catholic Church.
Lorraine will be deeply missed by George, her husband of 72 years, children, Suzanne Bertsch of Eau Claire, Georgia (Roy) Buchner of Birchwood, Wayne (Denise) Stanek of Chili, Todd (Mary) Stanek of Fall Creek, and Beverly (Bruce) Shong of Tomah; daughter-in-law, Jane Stanek of Osseo; 26 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren; sister, Carol (Richard) Sorensen of Little Lake, MI; sisters-in-law, Leona Janisewski of Northville, MI, Violet Janisewski of Oconomowoc; and other relatives. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; son Ronald on Nov. 15, 2018, infant daughter Kathleen; 2 grandchildren, Wade and Macy Stanek; great grandson Ashton Wilwert; and siblings, Elizabeth and Lavern Janisewski in infancy, Ronald, Phyllis, Vernon, Lester and Irvin Janisewski and Marion Asselin.
A visitation will be held Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Raymond of Penafort Catholic Church-Brackett, rural Fall Creek. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church, with burial at a later date in the East Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.
Memorials can be given in Lorraine’s name to the Augusta High School for the Stanek Family Scholarship or the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation and St. Joseph’s Hospice for the wonderful care shown to Lorraine and George during this time in their lives.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.