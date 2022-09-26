Lorraine Marie Wilcox, 96, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully at home Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Barron with family.
Beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, GG, Gram and Friend, Lorraine was born to Joseph and Julia (Stanek) Svoma on July 8, 1926, in Cornell, WI.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Candis and Tom Flint; her sisters, Katherine Browne, Charlene Harding, and Nadine VanLieshout; 9 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; sons, Phillip and Bruce; granddaughter, Sarah; and parents, Joseph and Julia Stanek.
Lorraine loved the Lord, learning, health, and wellness, was a Mental Health Advocate, and was passionate about serving her community. She leaves a legacy of faith, strength, and endurance.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3335 Stein Blvd., Eau Claire at 11:00 a.m. Visitation held one hour prior to service at the church. A viewing will be held Friday, September 30, 2022, at Smith Funeral Chapel from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.smithfuneralec.com.
