Lorraine Marie Wilcox, 96, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully at home Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Barron with family.

Beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, GG, Gram and Friend, Lorraine was born to Joseph and Julia (Stanek) Svoma on July 8, 1926, in Cornell, WI.

To plant a tree in memory of Lorraine Wilcox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.