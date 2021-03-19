Lorren “Rob” Braun, 63, of Chippewa Falls, WI passed away peacefully on March 12th 2021, surrounded by family after a lengthy battle with multiple health issues.
He was born on November 2, 1957 in Coos Bay, Oregon and grew up in Carson, California. While working in southern California, he met and married his wife, Jan, before moving to Texas and then in 1999 to Wisconsin. He was employed with Badger Liquor and also for Gordy’s County Market & Family Fare. Rob’s favorite past times were fishing, football, NASCAR, listening to Elvis, and all things fantasy sports.
He will be missed by his wife of 35 years, Jannan Braun; children Tabbatha (Billy) Johns, Paul (Cheri) Kehler, Travis (Kaitlyn) Braun, and Jessie (Brock Varty) Braun; grandchildren Sullivan Braun, Sawyer Johns, and Zyla Braun; mother Marge Molner; and siblings, Carl (Lynda) Braun, Debbie (Jim) Dougherty, and Christine Plunkett, also many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his father, Lorren Robert Braun; Uncles, Jim Braun, Bill Braun and Aunt Judy Braun.
The “Bubba’s” are together again!
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date.