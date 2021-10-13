Louetta Louise Seyffer, 86, of rural Pepin, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Plum City Care Center. Lou was born November 17, 1934 in Weston, WI to Grant and Edna Thompson. She attended Ellsworth High School and worked at Production Credit in River Falls after graduation.
She met a blue-eyed young man at the dance hall in Bay City and she and Vaughn Seyffer were married on May 7, 1957. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Mark and Dawn. They owned and operated Big Hill Farm in rural Pepin for over 50 years. Lou was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She went out of her way to help others and she did it with love and kindness always.
Lou was an AVID Green Bay Packer Fan. She had an extensive collection of Packer memorabilia including prized autographed photos with some of the Packer greats. After 25 years on the waiting list, she finally got her season tickets in 2008. She enjoyed attending the games with her son Mark until her health waned. She kept the stats of every Green Bay game as well as all NFL games for many, many years.
After retirement, Lou and Vaughn traveled extensively throughout the United States. One of their frequent and favorite destinations was the Precious Moments Chapel in Carthage, MO, where they often traveled with their niece Vonnie Hince and special friends Dawn and Roger Schindler. Lou loved to bake. Her bars and brownies could always be found on the table at church and family functions. Lou was also a licensed amateur radio operator, KD9QD, now a Silent Key.
Lou was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Donna; brothers, Duke, Emmett, Royce and Ronnie; and her husband, Vaughn. She is survived by her son, Mark (Kitty) Seyffer; daughter, Dawn (Brian) Caturia; grandchildren, Chris and Megan Caturia; as well as her nieces and nephews and loving friends. The family would like to thank the staff at the Plum City Care Center for their good care of Lou during the last two years of her life.
Private services will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Pepin on Thursday, October 14. Goodrich Funeral Home in Durand, WI is assisting the family.