Louis “Butch” Ruhe, 79, passed away on September 2, 2022, at his home in Lake Wales, FL. He was born in Eau Claire, WI, on December 2, 1942. He graduated from Regis High School in 1960. After graduation he joined the family business, Ruhe Distributing, distributing Leinenkugel beer. He married Sheri Ruhe in June 1963. In 1991 Butch sold the business and retired. He and Sheri enjoyed traveling in their motor home. For 9 years they were “snowbirds” seeking warmer weather. In 1999, they sold their home in Eau Claire and went on the road full time for the next 12 years. In 2011 they bought a home in Lake Wales, FL.
He is survived by his wife Sheri of 59 years, sister Pat Dudley, Eau Claire, grandchildren, Nick Ruhe, Eau Claire, WI, Amanda (Ryan) Wirner, Chetek, WI. great grandchildren, Dylan and Lily Ruhe, Eau Claire, WI, Jayce, Ellie, Silas Wirner, Chetek, WI, brother-in-law Dr. Larry (Dr. Edwina) Vold, Indiana, PA, sister-in-law Tonya (Wanye) Kochendorfer, Chippewa Falls, WI, sister-in-law Cindy (Brian) Ellickson, Clintonville, WI. Many wonderful neices and nephews, and friends, and special friends of 40 years plus, Darrell and Sandy Arndt, Eau Claire, WI.
He was preceded in death by a son, Tony Ruhe, parents, Louis and Lillian Ruhe, bother and sister-in-law John and Julie Ruhe and brother-in-law Jack Dudley.
A celebration of Butch’s life will be held at a later date in Eau Claire.
To plant a tree in memory of Louis Ruhe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.