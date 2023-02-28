Louise Irene Bourke, 88, of rural Fairchild, passed away peacefully at Mayo Clinic Health System in Osseo, WI early Friday morning Feb. 24, 2023.
Louise was born on May 5th, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan to August and Martha (Klassa) Percha. She graduated from Mackenzie High School in Detroit, Michigan in 1952. In 1952 she met Robert Bourke and they married in 1954.
Louise was a devoted wife and mother. For sixteen years Louise led a prayer service at the Fairchild Nursing Home and served as a reader and Eucharistic Minister at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Fairview for decades. She was a voracious reader that consumed entire libraries of books. She enjoyed, sewing, gardening, and wild birds. She traveled the world with her husband, Robert. Louise was a member of the Homemakers Club.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Robert; children, Michael (Debra) Bourke, of Adams, WI, Mary (Kyle) Alexander, of Shawano, WI, John (Julie Kutchera) Bourke of Marathon City, WI, and Patricia (Glover) Kerlin, of Spruce Pine, NC, nine grandchildren, Thomas (Trina) Bourke, Karie Bourke, Ryan (Elizabeth) Alexander, Adam Alexander (Rebecca), Jason Alexander, Jessica (Joseph) Liebau, Laura (Taylor) Morgan, Matthew Bourke, Theresa Bourke, and ten great-grandchildren.
Louise is predeceased by her parents, brothers Raymond Percha and George Percha, and her sisters Margaret Rice and Irene Percha.
A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Fairview, rural Humbird. A visitation will he held Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in the spring in the church cemetery.