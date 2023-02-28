Louise Bourke.jpg

Louise Irene Bourke, 88, of rural Fairchild, passed away peacefully at Mayo Clinic Health System in Osseo, WI early Friday morning Feb. 24, 2023. 

Louise was born on May 5th, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan to August and Martha (Klassa) Percha.  She graduated from Mackenzie High School in Detroit, Michigan in 1952.    In 1952 she met Robert Bourke and they married in 1954. 

