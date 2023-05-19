GarveyPhoto.jpg

Louise Gertrude (Wolf) Garvey, age 93, died peacefully in Appleton, Wisconsin, on May 12, 2023.

Louise was born in Hibbing, Minnesota on August 7, 1929, a proud “Iron Ranger” all her life. Louise attended Catholic grade school in Hibbing, and her first two years of high school at Stanbrook Hall, a boarding school in Duluth, where she was elected president of her freshmen class and made lifelong friends. She returned home and graduated from Hibbing High School.