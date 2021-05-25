Louise Christine Johnson, age 93, passed away on May 21, 2021 at Cottagewood Senior Communities in Mankato, MN, due to complications of Alzheimer’s Disease.
Memorial services will be held at Elk Creek Lutheran Church, rural Osseo, WI on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM, with Reverend Valerian Ahles officiating. Visit schiefelbeinfh.com for the ZOOM live stream link for services. Burial will follow at Elk Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service from 9:00 to 10:45 AM.
Louise was born on February 24,1928, to parents Edwin and Minnie (Hanson) Thomley. She attended elementary school in Timber Creek, graduated from high school in Whitehall, WI, and attended Luther College, where she sang in the Nordic Choir. She graduated from UWEC in Eau Claire, WI with a bachelor and master’s degree in Elementary Education.
On June 20, 1948, Louise was joined in marriage to Peter Lawrence Johnson. On their farm, south of Osseo, they raised their three daughters.
Louise started her elementary teaching career at Caswell School. She continued at Sunset Elementary School in Whitehall, and finished her career at Osseo-Fairchild Public Schools. She loved teaching, and made a difference in the lives of her many students. Louise also developed and maintained many long-lasting friendships with her teaching colleagues.
Beyond her teaching, Louise was active in many civic and local organizations. Her bridge club, which was active for over 50 years, provided her with years of friendship with wonderful Osseo women.
Louise’s love of her Lord was an integral part of her life. As an active member of the Elk Creek Lutheran Church of Hale for her entire adult life, she served as organist and choir director for over 50 years.
Louise always considered her musical talent as God-given, and that it should be used to His glory. She was grateful for her talent as it enriched her life in so many ways. She was frequently given the opportunity to either sing, play piano or organ for many weddings, funerals, and other social events. Louise’s love of music and her ability to play piano by ear, brought her peace and joy even when her memory failed her. In the latest years of her disease, when her ability to play the piano diminished, her beautiful voice was loud and strong. She would sing and harmonize to the enjoyment of Cottagewood residents, caregivers, and her family.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Peter in 1991, her brother Maynard Thomley, sister Elaine Colby, and special friend, Jerry Nysven. She was also preceded by sisters-in-law Eleanor Witte and Carol Palas, brothers-in-law Bernard Colby, Jim Witte, Bernie Palas, and nephew Charles Witte.
Survivors include daughters Marcia (Peter) Kaul, Mary Johnson, and Julie (Randy) Snow, grandchildren Elizabeth (John) Wiff, Allison (Nathan) Smith, Josef (Grace) Kaul, Nels (Britta) Gilbertson-Urtel, Eldri Snow, Jack (Stacia) Snow, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to Cottagewood Senior Communities in Mankato for the love and care they have shown Mom over the past several years.
Memorials are preferred to Elk Creek Lutheran Church or your local food shelf.
The family requests that those attending wear masks.
Kolden Funeral Home of LeSueur, MN and Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo, WI are assisting the family with arrangements.