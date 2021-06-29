Louise M. Peterlik, 80, of Cadott, WI, passed away Saturday, June 26th, 2021 at home with her loving family at her side.
Louise was born on December 11th, 1940 to Theodore and Mabel (Bruss) McCann in Cornell, WI.
Louise grew up in Cornell and graduated from Cornell High School. She was united in marriage to John Peterlik on December 27th, 1958 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Cornell, WI. Following marriage she lived and worked in Berkeley, IL. She was employed by Sunbeam, Rosco and S & H as a key-punch operator. In 1973 they returned to Cadott and she worked at the Golden Age as a housekeeper and later in dietary before retiring.
She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Drywood, her faith was very important to her and she always had her rosary close.
Louise had great love for her children, grandchildren and great-grands, she was so proud of each and every one. Spending time with her family was one of her greatest joys. She loved camping at Big Sand and being at the beach, being on and near the water made her happy and she loved seeing the ocean with her brothers and sister-in-law. Shopping and cheering for the Bears and Cubs were favorite past times.
Louise is survived by her children Linnea (Mike) Gudmanson of Cadott and Ted Peterlik (special friend Cindy Brown) of Cadott; Grandchildren Twyla (Ora) Schmidt of Eau Claire, Alexis (Aaron) Wanish of Kronenwetter, John (Miranda) Peterlik of Edgar, Deidra (Luke) Rykal of Cadott, Desiree (Abe) Hendricks of Colfax, Christopher (Molly) Peterlik of Chippewa Falls and Brandon Peterlik of Cadott; Great Grandchildren Quinn, Kaelan and Devlin Schmidt, Kennedy, Jax, Maci and Lucy Wanish, Holden and Trace Peterlik and Ross, Brooklyn and Nolan Rykal, Tatum and Paisly Hendricks, Briggs Peterlik and Camden; Brothers Dale McCann and Les (Kathy) McCann and also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, Ted and Mabel McCann; Husband, John Peterlik; and beloved dog and companion Shia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, July, 2nd, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Drywood, with Father Eric Linzmaier officiating.
Inurnment will be in St. Anthony’s Parish Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM on Thursday, July 1st, 2021 at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, WI, with a 7:00 PM Vigil Prayer Service. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the Funeral Mass Friday morning at the Church.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph’s Hospice for their assistance.
Social distancing and face coverings are recommended.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.