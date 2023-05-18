Lowell Berg
Lowell Berg, 83, of Osseo, passed away Friday afternoon, May 12, 2023, at his home in the loving care of his family and Mayo Home Hospice.
Lowell Fredrick Berg was born Feb. 20, 1940, to Vernon and Emerald (Nelson) Berg. He was raised in the Independence, Arcadia and Gilmanton area. His early education was in Gilmanton and he graduated in May of 1958 from Independence High School. In October of 1961 he married Cheryl Gunderson and was blessed with the birth of two daughters, Denise and Pamela. He was later united in marriage to Gloria (Watson) Larson at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa in August of 1980. Gloria brought into this marriage her two children, David and Kathleen, who Lowell raised and loved as his own.
Lowell had a long career, starting with driving for Jess Benning Trucking. He moved to Racine where he worked at American Motors, Sears and Roebuck in the plumbing and heating department. In 1968, Lowell and his family moved back to Gilmanton and he worked in the automotive department of Montgomery Ward, Eau Claire. In 1976 he started in sales with Gunderson Truck and Auto in Osseo, and managed the heavy truck department from 1982 until it closed in 1990. While in this position he was recognized with several achievement awards, including trips to Spain and Hawaii for Gloria and himself, as well as a diamond ring that he wore proudly. For the last twenty years of his career, Lowell was employed at Impact Motors of Osseo and at Kenworth. He started a satellite division of Wisconsin Kenworth in Pleasantville, which eventually moved to the current Menomonie location. After his retirement in 2013 he enjoyed driving for Terry Brion’s Eastside Auto of Osseo.
Lowell was a member of the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church for 45 years, serving on the church council, including two terms as its president. For 26 years he was a member of the Masonic Lodge and was presently a Scottish Rite 32nd Degree member. He had also been a member of the Heavy Truck Society Executives and an elite member of the Heavy Truck Sales Professionals.
In his younger years he enjoyed ice races and tractor pulls, winning first place at state in the modified tractor division in 1975. Some of his favorite pastimes included golfing, league bowling, playing cards, fishing and hunting in both Wisconsin and out west. He enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers and Nascar—especially Jeff Gordon. At home he spent hours on his lawn and gardens, making delicious wines and woodworking projects to give to family. Some of his favorite television shows were Westerns, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. If you knew Lowell you knew his fondness of country and bluegrass music, with his favorite artist and song being George Jones and his “He Stopped Loving Her Today.”
Most of all, Lowell loved spending time with his family and friends. He always had a story or a joke to tell and his laughter could fill a room. To know Lowell was to know unconditional love. He was the man you could turn to for advice or help without judgement, but don’t be mistaken, he’d let you know the way he would have done it.
Lowell will be dearly and deeply missed by Gloria, his loving wife of 42 years; children, Denise (Ronnie) Nelson of Fairchild, Pamela (Neil) Merritt of Osseo, David Larson (partner Amanda Long) of Madison, Kathleen (Paul) Anderson of Plover; his beloved grandchildren, Courtney Nelson, KaTrina Nelson, Shannon (Andy) LaBar, Stacey (Jeff) Sousek, Lindsey (Tyler) Hart, Daneeka (Craig) Moen, Megan Merritt, Alexandra Anderson, Nicholas Anderson; great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Autumn and Addison, Christian, Jay, Anthony and Keiahna, Edman, Kathleen and Emerick, Ronnie, Emy, Donovan and Olivia, Ava, Aubrey and Vivianne, Magnus; and step-great-grandchildren, Rose and Seth. He is further survived by brothers, Stuart (Betty) Berg of Fountain City, Wayne Berg of Menomonie; sister, Peggy (Alan) Mahnken of Fall Creek, brother-in-laws Richard (Susan) Watson of Beloit and Ronald (Gloria) Watson of Rockford, IL; and several nieces and nephews. Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Emerald; brothers, Ronald, Mark and Vernon Jr; sister-in-law LaVonne Gruver and grand niece Delaney Pax.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Pastor Terry Lorenz officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in the Osseo Cemetery. Friends may attend visitation on Monday, May 22, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
The family would like to express their thanks to the hospital staff of Mayo Health System-Osseo and to Mayo Home Hospice.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .