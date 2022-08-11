Lowell C. Green, age 93, of Cleghorn passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 10, 1929, to Freeman and Laura (Saugen) Green. He attended the one-room schoolhouse in Cleghorn and graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1947. Lowell married Bernice Weiss on July 10, 1948, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Altoona, WI. He retired from Uniroyal in 1988 as a painter.
He is survived by his six children, Mike (Cyndi), Judy (Randy) Fjelstad, Dan (Patti), Deanna, Shelli (Jim) Julson and Chad (Melissa); 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; 3 brothers-in law, Frank Jr. (Beverly) Weiss, Roger Weiss, and LeRoy Weiss. He is further survived by multiple nieces and nephews and other close family and friends.
Preceding him in death are his wife, Bernice; parents; two brothers, Roland and Dennis Green; and Deanna’s fiancé, Ken Meier.
Over the years, Lowell enjoyed golf, dart ball, and horseshoe leagues. He was a member of the Township Volunteer Fire Department and a charter member of the Cleghorn Lions Club. He was a very talented painter, using his skills for sign lettering within the community. He also loved spending time and playing cards with his many close friends. He cherished spending time with his children, grandchildren, great- & great-great-grandchildren and daily rides on his Kubota on his family farmland.
Dad/Grandpa Lowell will be greatly missed, but our many beautiful memories will carry us through until we meet again.
A mass of Christian burial will be on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Ave., Eau Claire, WI, at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Francis Thadathil officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, August 14, at Hulke Family Funeral Home from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 6 p.m. to conclude the evening’s visitation. Visitation will continue on Monday morning at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Private family burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire at a later date.
The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Kidess and the entire St. Joseph’s Hospice Staff for their exceptional care of Dad in his last days.