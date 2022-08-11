Lowell C. Green, age 93, of Cleghorn passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 10, 1929, to Freeman and Laura (Saugen) Green. He attended the one-room schoolhouse in Cleghorn and graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1947. Lowell married Bernice Weiss on July 10, 1948, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Altoona, WI. He retired from Uniroyal in 1988 as a painter.

He is survived by his six children, Mike (Cyndi), Judy (Randy) Fjelstad, Dan (Patti), Deanna, Shelli (Jim) Julson and Chad (Melissa); 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; 3 brothers-in law, Frank Jr. (Beverly) Weiss, Roger Weiss, and LeRoy Weiss. He is further survived by multiple nieces and nephews and other close family and friends.

