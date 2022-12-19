Lowell J. Laughlin, age 98 of Menomonie passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at The Noreen Family Home.
Lowell was born March 27, 1924, in the Town of Dunn, Dunn County to Millard and Flora (Hutson) Laughlin. He grew up on the family farm and lived there for several years after his father passed away. Lowell then moved to the Noreen Family Home in Menomonie where he resided for many years. He worked at Indianhead Enterprises doing packaging and assembly until retirement age.
Lowell enjoyed doing latch hook rugs, gardening, puzzles and taking part in the Joyful Noise bell choir. He was a huge Packer fan and Twins baseball fan even attending a few games. Lowell participated in the Special Olympics competing in softball, bowling, and track and field. He liked to fish the DNR free Saturday fishing and summer camp in Winter, WI.
Lowell is survived by cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Millard and Flora, and a baby brother Lawrence.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Pastor Kevin Hagen officiating. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery, Town of Dunn, Dunn County. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.