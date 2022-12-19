Lowell J. Laughlin, age 98 of Menomonie passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at The Noreen Family Home.

Lowell was born March 27, 1924, in the Town of Dunn, Dunn County to Millard and Flora (Hutson) Laughlin. He grew up on the family farm and lived there for several years after his father passed away. Lowell then moved to the Noreen Family Home in Menomonie where he resided for many years. He worked at Indianhead Enterprises doing packaging and assembly until retirement age.

To plant a tree in memory of Lowell Laughlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you