On Saturday , March 6, 2021, Lowell Earl Root, devoted husband and father of three children, entered into God’s loving arms at the age of 87.
Lowell was born in Perry, Iowa to Everett and Evelyn Root. After graduating from Port Wing High School, he joined the Army during the Korean War. Prior to being sent to Korea, he married Elaine Pixley on October 17, 1953, While serving in Korea, he completed a correspondence course to prepare for the state test for certification as a land surveyor in Wisconsin.
Lowell and Elaine raised one son, Randy, and two daughters, Sherri and Jean. They celebrated 67 years of marriage in 2020. After working as a surveyor for the city of Janesville, WI., he then relocated to become a surveyor in Eau Claire. He later promoted to the position of City Surveyor Supervisor. Lowell designed the streets of downtown and Sky Park, as well as other streets and developments too numerous to name. Lowell was a member of Chapter 112 of the Free Masons.
Among Lowell’s hobbies were coin collecting, fishing, hunting, bird watching with Elaine, playing cards with friends, as well as pontooning and enjoying the outdoors at his and Elaine’s cabin on the lake.
He was much loved and will be missed by many.
There will be no funeral service at this time due to Covid 19 concerns.
Lowell was preceded in death by his father Everett, mother Evelyn, brothers Charles, George and James, as well as his wife Elaine.
He is survived by his three children, Randy (Mercedes), Sherri and Jean, his brothers Russell and Gerald, sister Charlotte, 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.