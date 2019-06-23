Lowell E. Yena, 89 of Augusta, went to be with his Lord and Savior December 20, 2018 after a short stay at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation. He passed away surrounded by his loving family and listening to his favorite hymns.
Lowell, son of Max and Clara (Eggers) Yena was born June 3, 1929 in Racine, WI, where he was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church. He graduated from Washington Park High School where he was on the State Championship A squad golf team in 1947 and 1948. He continued his education by attending The Milwaukee Conservatory of Music.
On June 28, 1952, Lowell was united in marriage to Eloise Joyce Petersen at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Racine. Lowell taught piano and organ lessons at the Racine College of Music and was also the church organist at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Racine from 1951 until 1984.
Lowell and Eloise then moved to South Milwaukee, WI, where they owned and operated 2 Open Pantry Convenience Stores.
In 1985, they moved to Augusta, WI where they purchased and ran Woodland Meadows Mobile Home Park with their son David.
Lowell blessed so many people with his God given talent while playing the beautiful pipe organs at Emmanuel Lutheran in Racine, St. Patrick’s in Eau Claire, Central Lutheran in Chippewa Falls, and Osseo Evangelical Lutheran until his retirement in 2015.
Lowell was an avid golfer, loved fishing, loved to take care of and watch his outdoor birds, and he loved his family and taking drives and stopping for a meal or a great outing.
Lowell is deeply missed by his loving and devoted wife of nearly 67 years, Eloise of Augusta; son David Yena of Augusta; 4 daughters, Jill and Rod Stamm of Madison, Lori Yena of Milwaukee, Kari and Randy Talatzko of South Milwaukee, Cassie and Pat Flaherty of Farmington, MN; 7 grandchildren, Stephanie Lockwood, Kristin Schach, Joshua Talatzko, Callie Talatzko, Brittany Flaherty, Danielle Flaherty and Jordan Flaherty; 2 great grandchildren, Mya Greer and Dominic Greer; and brother-in-law, Elmer Petersen, his golfing buddy of Galesville, WI.
Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Clara Yena; and his only brother Sgt. Donald Marshall Yena, who was killed in action during W.W. II in Normandy, France.
A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church in Osseo, where a celebration of Lowell’s life will follow at 2 p.m. at the church. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
