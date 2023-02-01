Luann A. Woodford, born January 25, 1932 to Henry and Alvina (Glenz) Woodford of Eau Claire, passed away at BeeHive Homes in Eau Claire on January 23, 2023, just 2 days shy of her 91st birthday.

After graduating from Eau Claire High School in 1950, she attended one semester of college at Eau Claire Teacher’s College (now called UWEC). She had been employed part-time in the Luther Hospital kitchen during high school, enjoyed that work, and sought employment in food service at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee. She was hired and worked there as a cook and, eventually, as food-service supervisor from 1951 to 1987. She often quipped that she retired on 04/01/1987 — April Fool’s Day! She moved back to Eau Claire upon retirement.

