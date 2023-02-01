Luann A. Woodford, born January 25, 1932 to Henry and Alvina (Glenz) Woodford of Eau Claire, passed away at BeeHive Homes in Eau Claire on January 23, 2023, just 2 days shy of her 91st birthday.
After graduating from Eau Claire High School in 1950, she attended one semester of college at Eau Claire Teacher’s College (now called UWEC). She had been employed part-time in the Luther Hospital kitchen during high school, enjoyed that work, and sought employment in food service at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee. She was hired and worked there as a cook and, eventually, as food-service supervisor from 1951 to 1987. She often quipped that she retired on 04/01/1987 — April Fool’s Day! She moved back to Eau Claire upon retirement.
Luann was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. She was a very proud 25-year volunteer at Eau Claire Children’s Theatre from its inception and also supported the Chippewa Valley Symphony and The Musical Arts Society and was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
She is survived by her cousin, Arlene LaBonte; friends Carol Hoffstatter, Cheryl Mattison, Karol Hommen, all of Eau Claire and Barbara Hynnek of Milwaukee.
Preceding her in death are her mother, Alvina; aunts Wilma and Hilda; uncle Emil; and cousin Jack.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1812 Highland Ave, Eau Claire with Pastor Christine Emerson officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Luncheon will then follow after the service, to which all attendees are invited. Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington.
A big thank-you to pallbearers Wayne Marek (ECCT Director), Pat Villapando (neighbor), Terry Smith (Abby Van driver), Jeremy Schultz (on staff at Heritage and also her “boyfriend”), the staff at both Heritage Assisted Living and BeeHive Memory Care, and many friends and acquaintances she made at St. John’s Lutheran Church and through all of her volunteering.
