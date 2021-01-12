Lucas A. House, age 40, of Menomonie, WI passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday Jan. 10, 2021 at his home, leaving heavy hearts.
Lucas was born Nov. 5, 1980 in Menomonie, WI to Kenneth and Julie (Webb) House. He attended grade school and high school in Menomonie, graduating from Menomonie High School in 1999.
Lucas worked during his younger years at Northtown Ford and Pember Excavating in Menomonie. He was presently employed at Wal-Mart D.C. for the past 14 years.
On June 7, 2014, Lucas was united in marriage to Lacey (Dillon) House in Menomonie, where they raised their daughter Cierra Rose House.
Lucas was a very avid and dedicated sports fan, including the Green Bay Packers and Michigan Wolverines. Lucas and Lacey were able to attend the first and only live Michigan Wolverines football game in Michigan. They also enjoyed their yearly Country Fest events and spending family time with their daughter Cierra at Wisconsin Dells and Lambeau Field.
Lucas is survived by his wife Lacey and daughter Cierra of Menomonie; sister Jessica (Paul) Manor, nephew Colin Manor and niece McKenna Manor all of Elmwood; his parents Kenneth and Julie House, father and mother-in-law Donnie and Debbie Dillon, and brother-in-law Trevor Dillon all of Menomonie; and his grandmothers, Lillian House and Norma Webb both of Menomonie. He is also survived by aunts and uncles, Deb and Dan Heikkinen, Dale House, Wyatt Webb, Colena Webb, Jim and Linda Dahl, and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Melvin House and Donovan Webb, and uncle, Doug Webb. Lucas will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.
There will be visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for his daughter Cierra’s future are preferred.
