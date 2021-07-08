Lucile Andrus

Lucile “Chubby” Mae Andrus, 95, of Osseo, WI passed away Monday, July 5th, 2021 at the Pigeon Falls Healthcare Center, Pigeon Falls, WI due to dementia.
She was born in Albert Lea, MN on May 21st, 1926, to Norman and Laura (Lischefski) Hoium. Laura passed away when Chubby was 6 years old and she and her siblings went to the orphanage in Owatonna, MN where she spent her growing up years.
She moved to the Twin Cities where she eventually went to work for Indianhead Truck Lines. This is where she met her future husband, George “Knute” Andrus. They were married March 11, 1950. They celebrated 43 years together until her husband George’s passing in 1993. They moved to Osseo, WI in 1976 where she became involved in many different activities including The American Legion Auxiliary where she became their secretary for many years, Hospital Auxiliary, bowling league, card clubs, playing bingo and making trips to casinos.
She will be deeply missed by her son Duane “Pinto” (Paula) Andrus of Siren, WI; daughter Siri Andrus (Darrel Smith) of Osseo, WI; grandchildren Jennifer (Nat) Winter of Big Lake, MN, and Jason Andrus of Coon Rapids, MN; and her great-grandchildren Ashlynn and Emmett Winter of Big Lake, MN.
Also surviving are her stepchildren Spencer (Bonnie) Andrus of Strum, WI and Linda (Dale) Lone of Augusta, WI; as well as many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her husband; her parents; her siblings Helen, Arnold, Lois, Norris, and Mary Lou; her son Clay; and stepchildren Steven (Sonia), Bonnie (Melvin), Allen, and Cheryl (Sterling).
We would like to extend our greatest thank you and appreciation to the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center and all their staff for the excellent care and compassion given to Chubby during her residence there. We would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Cindy Mock for the companionship she gave to Mom (Chubby) while at the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.
A visitation-celebration of life for Lucile will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Schiefelbein Funeral Home 13507 Seventh St., in Osseo, WI. Pastor Terry Lorenz of Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church will officiate with a graveside service at the Osseo Cemetery, after the visitation.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home in Osseo is serving the family, (715) 597-3711.