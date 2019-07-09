Lucille Anderson

Lucille Ann Anderson, 74, of Lake City, MN passed away July 5th, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Kenneth and Hazel Christopherson, on October 14th, 1944, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Lucille graduated from Memorial High School in 1962 and received a BA in Elementary Education from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire in 1966.
She married Joseph “Old Joe” Anderson in 1967 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. They reside in Lake City, Minnesota. Lucille is survived by three children: Tim “Joe” (Lori) Anderson of Lake City; Teresa Anderson (“Teresa’s Joe”) of Madison, WI; Carolyn (“Big Joe”) Ellingson of Frontenac, MN. She is also survived by four sisters and one brother: Anita Bergevin of Eau Claire, WI; Joan (Charles) Tanger of Minneapolis, MN; Brenda (Michael) Rajek of Eau Claire, WI; Andrea Christopherson (Larry) of Eau Claire, WI; Mike (Debbie) Christopherson of Eau Claire, WI. She adored her grandchildren Madeline and Julia Anderson, and Kourtney and Hokken Ellingson.
Her love for children led to many decades of teaching in the Lake City Public School System. Lucille enjoyed walking, gardening, traveling, baking, quilting, music, and reading. Most of all, she valued her time with family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Mahn Family Funeral Homes Lake City Chapel on Thursday, July 11th, 2019, from 4 to 7 pm. The memorial service will be on Friday, July 12th, 2019, 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church in Lake City, MN With Rev. David Badgley officiating. Friends may also call one hour before the services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Lake City Education Foundation. On Line Condolences may be placed at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com