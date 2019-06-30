Lucille Ausman

Lucille A. “Tootie” Ausman, 95, of Eau Claire, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Heritage Court in Eau Claire.
Lucille was born on November 14, 1923, in Elk Mound, to Ole and Katherine (Schafer) Rudahl.
She grew up in Elk Mound and graduated with the Class of 1941. After high school Lucille attended school at Eau Claire State Teacher’s College. She worked in the office at Uniroyal, Fabri-tek and then at Sacred Heart Hospital until her retirement.
On August 12, 1950, Lucille married John Ausman and together had 5 children. After 8 years of marriage, John passed away and Lucille continued to raise her children on her own with the support of relatives. Kids in the neighborhood always found an open door and great homemade cookies.
She volunteered and chaperoned for the Eau Claire Boys and Sundowners Drum and Bugle Corps while two sons were members. They traveled by bus throughout the U.S. She loved to travel with friends and family touring the U.S., Germany, Spain, Italy, Colombia, Costa Rica and many more countries. Lucille enjoyed church choir, bowling, gardening and canning and especially enjoyed Brewers baseball. She also liked to play cribbage and family gatherings
Lucille is survived by her children, Linda (Mike) Morrissey, Ron (Linda) Ausman, Joan (Jim) Gehler, Mike (Priscilla) Ausman and Jerry Ausman; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law; Joseph (Norma) Ausman, Tom (Diane) Ausman and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Rony Rudahl, Eva Mousel , Paul Rudahl and son-in-law, Ralph Wolfe, Jr.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Assisted Living/Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice for taking such good care of her.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Wisconsin; 3313 S. Packerland Drive, Ste. E, De Pere, WI 54115, or St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St. Eau Claire, with Father Tom Krieg officiating. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
