Lucille L. Crosby, age 97, of Prairie Farm, WI passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Baldwin Care Center in Baldwin. She was born at home to Coy and Julia (Esbach) Drinkwine in Vanceburg, Sheridan Township, Dunn County Wisconsin. At the time of her birth, she had eight older brothers and sisters. She attended Vanceburg School, Oak Lawn Elementary School near Connorsville and graduated from Boyceville High School in 1942. After graduation Lucille traveled to Miami, Oklahoma where she worked and lived with an older sister. While in Oklahoma, she married and had a child, Shirley Brink. Divorcing in 1948, Lucille returned to Wisconsin where she lived with her parents in the Connorsville area. On July 31, 1951 Lucille married Kenneth Crosby of Prairie Farm, a lifelong friend and classmate of Lucille’s older siblings. Ken and Lucille made their home in Prairie Farm, where they started a family and had four children. “Lucy” was a stay-at-home Mother. She was a wonderful cook and baked enticing breads, rolls and delicious chocolate chip cookies. Following Kenneth’s untimely death in 1969, Lucille became the sole owner and operator of Ken’s pride and joy, Scoop’s Delight Salad Dressing. She worked hard to develop the business but was forced to sell in 1974. While she owned the business, Lucille also drove school bus for Prairie Farm School District disadvantaged students, who loved her dearly. In late 1974 Lucille moved to Menomonie where she worked as a bank teller until retirement. Not one to stay idle, Lucille moved to the Marshfield area and became an in-home caregiver for young and old alike. When her advancing age prevented her from being a caregiver, she was happily employed at St. Vincent DePaul’s in Marshfield until she was 84. Her final move was to Baldwin Care Center, where she resided until her death. She was a beloved member of the BCC community. Lucille received wonderful and professional care from the BCC Staff, Adoray Hospice, and special care giver Emma Loberg, until her death. Her family is eternally grateful for their loving care. Lucille belonged to the Evangelical United Brethren and United Lutheran Churches of Prairie Farm. She was a proud member of the Prairie Farm American Legion Ladies Auxiliary for 68 years. She enjoyed reading, ceramics, travel and sightseeing, gatherings at church, but mostly loved spending time with ‘the little ones”.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Kenneth in 1969, sisters: Hazel Hagen, Wilma Stevens, Lanor Hagen, Grace Gerock and infant sister Cleora, brothers: Lynn, Denver, Leroy and Perry. She also lost three grandchildren: Tania and Lee Marion and Baby Cicchese, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is survived by many that loved her and those that were lovingly touched by her. She will mostly be missed by her family, children; Shirley (Bruce) Cicchese and their children, Nicole, Larry, James, Tammy and Anthony; Vickie Bonkrude and her children, Shannon, Jessica and Karissa; Ronald (Bonnie) Crosby and their children, Tina, Kenneth and Katie; Penny Crosby and her children, Chad, Chris, Matthew and Mandi; and Peggy (Duane) Marion and their children, Micki, Brandon, Sabrina and Lance; and sister-in-law Marlys Drinkwine. Lucille was blessed with 19 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild who loved “Grandma” dearly, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will never be forgotten.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 at United Lutheran Church in Prairie Farm with Rev. Terrance Stratton officiating and interment following at Vanceburg Cemetery in the Town of Sheridan, rural Prairie Farm. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Dallas and also for the hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas & Cameron.