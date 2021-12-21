Lucille M. Ruda, 96, of Merrillan, WI passed away on Saturday, December 11th, 2021 at Meadowbrook Care Center in Black River Falls under the care of hospice. Lucille was born in Barron County on September 1st, 1925, the daughter of Alma (Paulson)and Edward L. McFarlane. She graduated from Stanley High School in 1944.
On December 29, 1945, she married Ed Ruda. They farmed for six years near Thorp, and then moved to Bloomer where they owned and operated Ruda’s Market for 19 years. In 1972 they sold the grocery store and semi-retired. They moved to Phoenix, AZ. in 1978. They moved back to Bloomer in 2006. Following the death of her husband in 2007, Lucille moved to Merrillan, WI. She loved playing card games with friends, dancing to old time music and listening to Ed play his accordion.
Lucille is survived by her son Dennis (Marie) of Merrillan; granddaughter, Carrie (Todd) Hafele, of Madison; grandson, David (Kim) of De Pere; great-grandchildren Angus and Knox Hafele and Elliana and Everett Ruda.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Albert, Wilbur and Lloyd, and sisters; Hazel (Herb) Ehrenberg, Edna (Harry) Stumpf, Leona (Ed) Lueck.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home of Hixton is assisting the family.
