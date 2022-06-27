Lucille F. Whittier, age 93 of Menomonie passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Comforts of Home in Menomonie surrounded by her family.
She was born September 24, 1928, to Vernon and Frances (Tetzloff) Johnson in Menomonie. Lucille married David Whittier and together they had 5 children. She started working as a telephone operator until she went on to work as a nurse’s aide at Memorial Hospital. Luci finished her career as a ward clerk at Myrtle Werth Medical Center for over 30 years. She was a proud mother who raised her 5 children on her own.
Luci had many hobbies. She enjoyed quilting, cross stitch, knitting, crocheting, and making her own crafts and giving them to family for holiday gifts. Luci belonged to the Ladybugs Club for many years. She also liked attending craft shows, and enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time and caring for her grandkids.
Luci is survived by her sons David (Diane) Whittier, Gary (Janet) Whittier; daughters Sandy Whittier, Dawn (Curt) Bryan, Robyn Whittier; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren; sister Judy (Dave) Jensen, sisters-in-law Pat Johnson, Judy Johnson and her companion Herb White.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jim Johnson, Gene Johnson and John (Jackie) Johnson, twin sister Lorretta and companion Grant Flick.
The family would like to thank the Comforts of Home Memory Care Staff for all that they have done for Luci and her family. A special thank you to Pat for being there for mom, Jim would be so proud.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Pastor Sarah Miller officiating. Burial will take place at Mamre Cemetery in the Township of Menomonie, Dunn County. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.