Lucy Alice Brenn, 83, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Lucy was born on June, 1, 1938 to James and Frances (Podany) Brenn, on the home farm on the east side of Black River Falls, Brockway Township. She graduated from Black River Falls High School in 1956. Lucy married Gene Brenn on October, 8 1960 in Eau Claire. She worked for Eau Claire County for over 30 years and retired in 2002. Gene passed away in 1984. Lucy’s hobbies included: playing whiffle-ball with the grandkids, fishing at her home on Chain Lake, and watching the Packers.
Lucy is survived by: her children; Richard (Peggy) Brenn of Menomonie, Deborah (Jeff) Heimstead of Eau Claire, and Jeffrey Brenn of Eau Claire, grandchildren; Heidi, Danielle, Sam, Britnay, Alex, and Angie, 9 great-grandchildren, and one on the way in May, one brother, Miles (Ladonna) Houd of Black River Falls, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: her parents, her husband, Gene, two brothers, James and Joseph, and one sister Josephine.
Lucy’s family would like to especially thank both Care Partners and St. Croix Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. Memorials are preferred to donor’s choice.
A funeral service for Lucy will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM, with Chaplain Karl Schearer officiating, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, 814 First Ave, in Eau Claire. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services in Eau Claire. Online condolences may be left for Lucy’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
