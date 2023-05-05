grohn obit photo.png

Luther Grohn, 75, passed away unexpectedly as a result of an ATV accident on May 2, 2023. He was out checking the progress of spring planting and ended up at his eternal home with His Savior.

Luther was the oldest of six children born to Gordon and Lois Grohn. He was born at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire on May 4, 1947. Luther grew up on the family farm on the “Chippewa River Bottoms.” He was in the last class to graduate from Fosbroke Country School, which was less than a mile from the home farm. Besides helping on the family farm, he enjoyed playing football and baseball in school, and was active in 4-H.

