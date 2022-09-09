Lydia Rose Haug, 99, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Care Partners in Eau Claire.

Lydia was born on November 12, 1922, in Altoona to Lee and Lydia (Bresman) Sires. She graduated on June 1, 1940, with 16 classmates. Lydia was all about sports in high school. She was the center on the basketball team, played the drums, and was a cheerleader. In her later years, she watched the Brewers, Packers, Badgers, and Bucks. Lydia went to one year of college and worked at The Defense Plant. She was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her family.

