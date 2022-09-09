Lydia Rose Haug, 99, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Lydia was born on November 12, 1922, in Altoona to Lee and Lydia (Bresman) Sires. She graduated on June 1, 1940, with 16 classmates. Lydia was all about sports in high school. She was the center on the basketball team, played the drums, and was a cheerleader. In her later years, she watched the Brewers, Packers, Badgers, and Bucks. Lydia went to one year of college and worked at The Defense Plant. She was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her family.
Lydia is survived by her 4 children: Steve (Bonnie) Haug, Jeanne (Dave) Grambo, Barb (Mike) Armstrong, and Carolyn (Steve) Nissalke; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norris (December 7, 1997); son, Alan Haug; brothers: Dale, Edgar, Duane, and twin brother, Lee; and sister, Idabelle McMahon.
Memorial donations are preferred to: Hope Lutheran Church, 2226 Eddy Lane, Eau Claire, WI 54703, or St. Joseph’s Hospice, 2661 County Hwy I, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729. A special thank you to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospice and Care Partners for their care and compassion.
Lydia’s funeral service will be on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Hope Lutheran Church, with Pastor Mary Erickson officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Lydia’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lydia Haug as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.