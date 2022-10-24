Lydia S. Saliaras, age 20, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Lydia was born on June 28, 2002, in Eau Claire, daughter of Jessica (Bruce) and Greg Saliaras, and sister to Nadia and Taylor Saliaras. Lydia graduated from Memorial High School with the class of 2020. She was currently a student at UW-Eau Claire.

