Lydia S. Saliaras, age 20, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
Lydia was born on June 28, 2002, in Eau Claire, daughter of Jessica (Bruce) and Greg Saliaras, and sister to Nadia and Taylor Saliaras. Lydia graduated from Memorial High School with the class of 2020. She was currently a student at UW-Eau Claire.
Lydia was the sunshine in her family. Her smile and warm, fun-loving, personality brightened up everyone’s day. She was very talented and creative in art, and loved animals, especially cats and dogs. Both Lydia and her sister enjoyed volunteering at The Eau Claire Humane Society, hoping that their mom and grandparents would let them adopt more pets. Lydia’s educational goal was to become a psychiatrist. Having empathy and wanting to help others were Lydia’s strengths. She will be remembered and missed as a sweet, loving, and caring person.
Lydia is survived by; her parents, Jessica Saliaras of Inver Grove Heights, MN, and Greg Saliaras of La Crosse, WI, her brother, Taylor of La Crosse, her twin sister, Nadia of Eau Claire, and grandparents, Kenneth and Patricia Bruce of Eau Claire, and Soula Saliaras of Thessaloniki, Greece. She was preceded in death by; her uncle, Joshua Bruce, and her grandfather, Christos Saliaras.
A funeral service will be held for Lydia at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 Fillmore Avenue, Eau Claire, with Pastor Mark Schulz officiating. Visitation will be held at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 814 First Avenue, Eau Claire, from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, October 28, and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will follow the funeral service at Lakeview Cemetery, 1500 Buffington Dr in Eau Claire. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Lydia’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lydia Saliaras as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.