Lyell Franklin Hehl, age 74, Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by family in his home.
He graduated from North High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1964-1968. He married Rita Jane (Carroll) on July 26, 1968. They had two children: Todd (50) and Georgeanna (47).
He was an avid outdoorsmen who enjoyed fishing on local lakes and deer hunting in the Hayward area. He also enjoyed golfing and playing cards with family and friends.
His parents, Frank Julius Hehl and Arvilla Leona Schreiner, preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Audrey Nelson and one brother, LaMoine Hehl.
He is survived by his wife, Rita, son, Todd (Linda), grandchildren, Wyatt, Seth and Xander and his daughter, Georgeanna (Steve), grandchildren Emaly, Ashly and Chase.
Lyell’s love of family, strength of character, quick smile and generous spirit will be missed greatly.
Visitation will be held on Saturday April 3rd from 1-3 PM at Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel (535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona). A private family burial will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery.
