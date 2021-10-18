Lyla Clara Marlett, age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Communities-River Pines Nursing Home in Altoona, WI.
Lyla was born on January 1, 1931, in rural Mondovi, WI, Dover Township in Buffalo County, to Clarence and Clara (Hoff) Rognholt, along with her twin brother Lyman.
Lyla was raised in a farming family that totaled 11 children, which included 5 brothers and 5 sisters who have all preceded her in death.
Lyla attended elementary school in the New Richmond and Glenwood City school districts. She then attended Boyceville High School, graduating in 1949.
Lyla married Myron Marlett in Glenwood City on June 9, 1950, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. They were blessed with the births of daughter Cathy in 1952 and Randy in 1954. Together, they farmed north of Glenwood City. The family moved to Wilson, WI in 1955.
Lyla began her working career when she became employed at Sanna Dairies in Menomonie, WI, on October 19, 1956. She worked on a production line that packaged the Swiss Miss hot cocoa and Sanalac powdered milk products for the first couple years and then went to work in the lab as a Lab Technician for the next 34 years. After 36 years, she retired on December 31, 1992. She was known to be a dedicated, loyal and hardworking employee of the then known company of Beatrice Hunt-Wesson.
Lyla enjoyed gardening, snowmobiling with family, taking trips in their camper, which included several trips to Branson, Missouri, and above all, dancing to old time music with her husband Myron. In later years, Lyla and Myron became members of Christ Lutheran Church in Menomonie.
Lyla is survived by daughter Cathy (Bruce) Werner; son Randy (Sandie) Marlett; grandchildren Kelly (Alice) Werner, Chris (Becki) Marlett, Ryan (Janae) Werner, Melissa (Nick) Howard, Allison (Eric) Heisler; and great-grandchildren Maci and Emmi Marlett, Aaron and Calin Howard, Claire, Grant and Nora Werner, and Noah, Evelyn Heisler and Robert Werner.
Lyla is further survived by sisters in-law Rose Rognholt and Karen Marlette and brother in-law Dean (Joan) Marlette. Also, many nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends.
Lyla was preceded in death by her husband, Myron, all 10 of her brothers and sisters, and parents Clarence and Clara Rognholt.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Christ Lutheran Church, 1306 Wilcox St., Menomonie, WI. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Private burial will be held at a later date at Mound Cemetery in Downing, WI.
- Note: The church has a mandatory mask mandate.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements.