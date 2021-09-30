Lyla Marten, age 85, of Eau Claire died Thursday, September 23 at River Pines in Altoona with her children by her side.
Lyla was born on October 18, 1935 to Elmer and Bessie (Olson) Christianson in Colfax, WI. She attended Colfax High School, graduating in 1953. She graduated from Luther Hospital Nursing School in 1957 and married James Marten that same year. Lyla was a dedicated and diligent nurse, working at Luther Hospital through the 1960s then at the Clairemont Nursing Home for 30 years until her retirement.
Lyla was a committed member of the Lutheran church even after health concerns limited her activities. She belonged to Saving Grace Lutheran Church for the last seven years. Lyla also belonged to an informal bible study group with her friends Betsy, Jane and Marcella, and their meetings were often the high point of her week. She also looked forward to her annual trip to Chetek with her daughter Lisa, her sisters Gladys and Carol, their daughters Cathy and Beth and her sister-in-law Inez, where they would play cards, one of her favorite pasttimes.
Lyla is survived by her son and daughter, Jon and Lisa; her sisters, Gladys Schroeder, Juverna Hilson, Carol Blanski and Jane (Bob) Hanson; her brother, Robert (Barbara) Christianson; her sisters-in-law, Inez and Evelyn; a great many nieces and nephews; their children and grandchildren; and finally, Tori the cat.
Lyla was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Nina and Evelyn Ellis and her brothers Alvin and Lyle.
Memorial service for Lyla will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Hulke Family Funeral Home with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the funeral home that afternoon from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery in Colfax, WI. To attend the service virtually, please use the link: boxcast.tv/view/lyla-a-marten-memorial-service-tlf3g0w8qn3fuzzrr5vo