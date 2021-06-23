Lyle Abrahamson

Lyle J. Abrahamson, 88, of Fairchild, passed away peacefully in his sleep early Saturday morning, June 19, 2021, at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Lyle, son of Roy and Dorothy (Matysik) Abrahamson was born May 7, 1933, in Fairchild. During the World War II years, Lyle helped his family by working in the family coal business and later the Southside Cheese Factory. During his high school years he proudly played basketball as a Dragon and united with his brothers to challenge and defeat the Fairchild Lions Team for charity, with his 2 sisters and mother cheering in the stands. Lyle met Arlene Trachte at the Silverdome, and the couple were united in marriage on July 8, 1961, at Zion Lutheran Church in Granton, where Lyle was confirmed.
Lyle lived his entire life in Fairchild where he was employed by the Fairchild School District and later the Osseo-Fairchild School District as a custodian for 46½ years, and he also also drove school bus for 51½. He also worked 10 years part time as the last depot agent in Fairchild.
He served his community as a past member of the Fairchild Lions Club, a volunteer with the Fairchild Fire Department for 57 years with 19 years as chief. He was also an active member and volunteer at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fairchild, where he served for decades as church treasurer, custodian, and bell ringer. He was considered a very kind man who spent decades serving Fairchild with always a smile on his face. Also he was known for his love of strawberries, ice cream, and polka.
Lyle will be dearly missed by his wife Arlene who resides at Azura Member Care in Eau Claire; son John Abrahamson of Eau Claire; brother Bernard Abrahamson of River Falls; sisters, Carol (Lamoine) Anason of Neillsville; Susan Janke of Union Grove; sister-in-law Sandy Abrahamson of Fairchild. The family would like to thank the Azura Memory Team andexceptional care
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; 5 brothers, Leonard, Gerald, Edwin, Alvin and Charles Abrahamson; sisters-in-law, Peggy Abrahamson, Avis Abrahamson, Marlys Abrahamson, Rosemary Abrahamson, Alice Abrahamson, brother-in-law Kenny Janke; 3 nephews, Ricky Abrahamson, David Abrahamson, and Len Abrahamson. The family would like to thank the Azura staff and Mayo Hospice team for the exceptional care and concern given to Lyle.
A visitation will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fairchild, with funeral services at 1:00 p.m. Sunday at the church with Pastor Jonathan Wessel officiating. Burial will be in the Fairchild Cemetery. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
