Lyle Bloom

Lyle W. Bloom, age 89 of Mondovi, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Azura Memory Care, Eau Claire. He was born on May 21, 1930 the 3rd of 15 children born to Robert and Bessie (Walton) Bloom, Sr. He married Marjorie Helwig on November 4, 1950 in Cochrane. To this union, seven children were born.
He was employed at La Crosse Milling, Co., Cochrane until his call on March 31, 1951 to serve our Country in the United States Army where he was stationed for 2 years at Ft. Leonard Wood in Missouri as a mail clerk. Lyle was honorably discharged on March 31, 1953. While serving our Country, Lyle and his wife were blessed with their 2 daughters, Susan and Lois.
Following his discharge from the U.S. Army, Lyle resumed his employment La Crosse Milling. In September of 1953, Lyle relocated to Homer, MN where he leased a farm and began a career as a farmer. while on the farm in Homer, Lyle and Margie welcomed two sons, Curtis and Larry.
Two years later, they moved to the Gilmanton area, where they continued to farm. Three and a half years later, Lyle and his wife were fortunate enough to purchase the farm and the home where they were residing and farmed their until Lyle’s retirement in 1993. Lyle and Margie were blessed once again with the birth of Sandra, Diane and Steve. During their time on the farm, many changes took place. They started out milking 32 cows on chairs and when Lyle retired, they were milking 80 cows in a milking parlor. Also, in 1974 Lyle and Margie purchased a second farm and continued farming with their family.
After retiring from the farm, Lyle and his wife moved to Mondovi, where he worked for the American Lutheran Home for 19 years until he retired from there in 2015.
Lyle will be sadly and deeply missed by his wife, Margie Bloom of Mondovi; three daughters, Sue Winsand of Eau Claire, Lois Porath of Eau Claire and Diane (Greg) Weber of Gilmanton; three sons, Curtis (Lois) Bloom of Mondovi, Larry (Linda) Bloom of Mondovi and Steve (Dawn) Bloom of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Mike (Patrice) Winsand, Jamie (Amy) Winsand, Kari (Eric) Holm, Tim (Andrea) Winsand, Jennifer (Jeff) Rutz, Heidi (Dan) Venturino, Scott Bloom, Christopher (Melissa) Bloom, Lisa Bloom, Kelsey (Cory) Kemnitz, Jason Weber, Joshua Weber, Amber (Kou) Bloom and Taylor (Jason) Brunkow; 29 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bob, Dale, Nelda, Bev, Judy, Arlene, Darrell, Danny, Mary Lou and Brenda; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandy; son-in-law, Ron Porath and siblings, Karen, Gary, Warren and Irene.
Funeral services for Lyle will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Mondovi, on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Scott Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi. A visitation will be held at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4:00 — 7:00 pm and then again at church from 10:00 am until the times of service.
The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ, our Lord, for our brother, Lyle.